I-95 livestream plays on PhanaVision during Phillies-Braves game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia can't get enough of the I-95 livestream.

The livestream has played at bars in the Delaware Valley, including Xfinity Live!, and even the Phillies put it on PhanaVision during Tuesday night's season-opener vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who announced the highway will reopen with a temporary roadway of six lanes this upcoming weekend, tweeted a picture of the livestream on the Phillies' brand new scoreboard from his seat in Citizens Bank Park. He was there celebrating his birthday.

"Thanks @Phillies for supporting the hardworking women and men of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are working their tails off to rebuild I-95," Shapiro wrote in a tweet.

Stopped by the Phillies game to celebrate my birthday with my family — and the Phanavision showed our 24/7 live feed.



Thanks @Phillies for supporting the hardworking women and men of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are working their tails off to rebuild I-95. pic.twitter.com/qqCs0P5Tt6 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 21, 2023

Crews are working 24/7 to get to the vital interstate reopened after a portion of the highway collapsed following a crash and fire.

The collapse and detours in the area have had major impacts on shipping, trucking other businesses in the region.

Earlier Tuesday, Shapiro gave credit to the workers who have been working non-stop to get traffic flowing on the highway again.

"Everyone has worked around the clock to get this done and we have completed each phase of this project safely and way ahead of schedule," he said.