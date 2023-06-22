NASCAR racetrack equipment being used to dry out I-95 repair site

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A piece of equipment used to dry out a racetrack for NASCAR cars will be used on the temporary roadway over the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

Work to fill the gap was completed -- it's now full of backfill made of a rock-like material made that Delco-based company Aero Aggregates. Wednesday night, the crews started paving the temporary road to meet the existing highway.

But this week's weather is not cooperating with the aggressive plan to reopen the closed portion of I-95 this weekend.

Now, Pocono Raceway is stepping in to help.

With rain in the forecast, the Pocono Raceway was called in to help the rebuild of I-95.



The raceway sent down a jet dryer — which is a jet engine attached to the back of a pickup truck (pictured below).



With rain in the forecast for the next several days, Pocono Raceway is providing this Chevrolet Silverado outfitted with a jet engine on the back. The engine fan will be used to help dry out the pavement.

This will allow the workers to keep paving and add lane striping paint to the road despite the wet conditions.

The track at the raceway needs to be dry because NASCAR cars don't have treads. If the road is too wet, the cars wouldn't have much traction.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, who used to represent part of the Poconos in Harrisburg, made a call to Pocono Raceway President Ben May to get the jet dryer to the I-95 site.