Community launches fundraising campaign for family of I-95 tanker driver Nathan Moody

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Traffic should be flowing on I-95 sometime this weekend. That's the latest from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Work is continuing 24-7 on six temporary lanes

Truck driver Nate Moody died in the collapse.

He was delivering gasoline last Sunday when his truck crashed and caught fire, leading to the collapse. There is also new support for Moody's family.

On the quiet side streets of Merchantville, students were returning home on the last day of school. Birds were chirping from the perch of their outdoor feeders and many of the 3,800 people living in this small borough in Camden County have been here their entire life.

"It's just a great little community," Erin Sullivan said. "Very tight-knit and people are always there for each other."

It's been a hard week for this community and the neighbors on Chapel Avenue.

Fifty-three-year-old Moody lived here with his partner and their 7-year-old daughter.

"His world revolved around his daughter," Alex Harcharek said. "Anyone up and down this block can say they've seen him every day playing with her, and that's what I will remember about him the most."

Harcharek lives next door. She's launched an online fundraising campaign to help provide financial stability and support for Moody's family, which has already raised more than $33,000.

"I want them to know that people are there for them and they have been," Harcharek said.

Moody was a veteran, he had two other children and would have turned 54 this past Saturday.

Sullivan has also organized a meal train. Different families on the block are bringing over comfort food to help relieve the everyday stress as loved ones navigate through this difficult time.

"We didn't know them super well but in a time of need I don't really think that matters," Sullivan said. "And I just wanted to be able to help the family as much as possible."

"It's such a heartbreaking situation but it also gives you hope that people can be kind and they can recognize this is a family that's grieving and shouldn't be grieving alone," Harcharek said.

Moody's partner says he was her foundation.

She told CBS News Philadelphia she is in the process of planning his funeral and is both overwhelmed and appreciative of everyone's support.