Watch CBS News
Local News

Community launches fundraising campaign for family of I-95 tanker driver Nathan Moody

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rebuilding I-95: Camden County community organize meal train to help family of tanker truck driver
Rebuilding I-95: Camden County community organize meal train to help family of tanker truck driver 02:30

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Traffic should be flowing on I-95 sometime this weekend. That's the latest from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Work is continuing 24-7 on six temporary lanes

Truck driver Nate Moody died in the collapse.

He was delivering gasoline last Sunday when his truck crashed and caught fire, leading to the collapse. There is also new support for Moody's family.

On the quiet side streets of Merchantville, students were returning home on the last day of school. Birds were chirping from the perch of their outdoor feeders and many of the 3,800 people living in this small borough in Camden County have been here their entire life.

"It's just a great little community," Erin Sullivan said. "Very tight-knit and people are always there for each other."

It's been a hard week for this community and the neighbors on Chapel Avenue.

Fifty-three-year-old Moody lived here with his partner and their 7-year-old daughter.

"His world revolved around his daughter," Alex Harcharek said. "Anyone up and down this block can say they've seen him every day playing with her, and that's what I will remember about him the most."

16pkg-rh-i95-driver-family-transfer-frame-562-1.jpg

Harcharek lives next door. She's launched an online fundraising campaign to help provide financial stability and support for Moody's family, which has already raised more than $33,000.

"I want them to know that people are there for them and they have been," Harcharek said.

Moody was a veteran, he had two other children and would have turned 54 this past Saturday.

Sullivan has also organized a meal train. Different families on the block are bringing over comfort food to help relieve the everyday stress as loved ones navigate through this difficult time.

"We didn't know them super well but in a time of need I don't really think that matters," Sullivan said. "And I just wanted to be able to help the family as much as possible."

"It's such a heartbreaking situation but it also gives you hope that people can be kind and they can recognize this is a family that's grieving and shouldn't be grieving alone," Harcharek said.

Moody's partner says he was her foundation.

She told CBS News Philadelphia she is in the process of planning his funeral and is both overwhelmed and appreciative of everyone's support.

Ryan Hughes
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS3 Eyewitness News in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.