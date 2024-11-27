Major delays on I-95, Route 141 in Delaware after crash
Drivers are dealing with major delays on I-95 in the New Castle County, Delaware area on Wednesday morning after multiple crashes caused miles-long backups.
The delays come on a busy travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. Here's a break down of what's going on.
I-95 south accident today near Wilmington Manor, Delaware
I-95 south is closed between I-295 and I-495 due to police activity. Route 141 is also closed.
A crash on I-95 south at 141 also has two lanes closed.
There is also a crash on Route 141 northbound between I-95 and Route 4.
There are multiple ramp closures in this area:
- the I-295 southbound offramp to I-95 southbound is closed.
- The I-495 southbound offramp to I-95 southbound is closed.
For alternate routes try Route 13/40 or Route 9.
Dump truck breaks through highway barrier in I-95 crash
Chopper 3 flew over the crash scene on Wednesday morning and spotted a dump truck that appeared to have gone through a guardrail barrier.
The Delaware State Police said early Wednesday morning to expect extended delays and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.