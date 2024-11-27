Major delays on I-95, Route 141 in Delaware after crash

Crashes near I-95, Route 141, Route 4 in Delaware cause major traffic backups

Drivers are dealing with major delays on I-95 in the New Castle County, Delaware area on Wednesday morning after multiple crashes caused miles-long backups.

The delays come on a busy travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. Here's a break down of what's going on.

I-95 south accident today near Wilmington Manor, Delaware

I-95 south is closed between I-295 and I-495 due to police activity. Route 141 is also closed.

There is also a crash on Route 141 northbound between I-95 and Route 4.

There are multiple ramp closures in this area:

the I-295 southbound offramp to I-95 southbound is closed.

The I-495 southbound offramp to I-95 southbound is closed.

For alternate routes try Route 13/40 or Route 9.

Dump truck breaks through highway barrier in I-95 crash

Get a look at the backup from the crash on I-95 southbound in Delaware. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 flew over the crash scene on Wednesday morning and spotted a dump truck that appeared to have gone through a guardrail barrier.

A dump truck is visible in the tall grass along I-95 in Delaware on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Delaware State Police said early Wednesday morning to expect extended delays and seek alternate routes.

⚠️Traffic Advisory - New Castle County ⚠️



I-95 Southbound at SR 141 is closed due to a crash. Expect extended delays. Please seek alternate routes of travel. pic.twitter.com/pEGLxBjeLS — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) November 27, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.