Human remains found in a wooded area in Berks County, Pennsylvania, DA says

Human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

The Cumru Township Police and the Berks County District Attorney Detectives Office went to a wooded area off Route 176 between the Green Hills exit and Route 724 exit on Monday for a report of possible human remains being found, officials said.

With the initial investigation, they said it appeared the human remains were of a female in an advanced state of decomposition and likely to have been in the area for a long time. Officials said police searched the area where the remains were found for potential evidence.

"At this time, it was determined that Berks County Detectives along with Cumru Township Detectives will work the investigation in cooperation to ensure all resources available will be utilized," the DA said.

A bone was found at a construction site in University City on the same day in Philadelphia. Workers on the site found the remains near the intersection of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard.

If anyone has information in connection with discovering the human remains, you are urged to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or the Cumru Township Police Department at (610) 777-9595.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on their mobile device, or via text message by typing ALERTBERKS along with their tip to 847411.