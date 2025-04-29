Bone found at construction site in University City section of Philadelphia

Bone found at construction site in University City, Philadelphia police say

An investigation is underway at a construction site in Philadelphia's University City after workers found a bone on Monday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Philadelphia police officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard to investigate after workers digging at the site found the remains.

Officers secured the scene and the police Southwest Detectives division is investigating.

It's not clear whether the bone belonged to a human or if other remains were found.