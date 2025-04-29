Watch CBS News
Bone found at construction site in University City section of Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

An investigation is underway at a construction site in Philadelphia's University City after workers found a bone on Monday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Philadelphia police officers were called to the intersection of University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard to investigate after workers digging at the site found the remains.

Officers secured the scene and the police Southwest Detectives division is investigating.

It's not clear whether the bone belonged to a human or if other remains were found.

