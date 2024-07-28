WIP's Howard Eskin apologizes on-air for making unwanted advance toward Aramark employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Longtime sports radio host and media personality Howard Eskin broke his silence about an incident that got him banned from multiple Philadelphia sports venues involving an unwelcome kiss to an Aramark employee.

Eskin spoke candidly on his Saturday morning radio show, The Howard Eskin Show, which airs on 94WIP from 8-10 a.m.

"I'm not going to get into specifics other than to say, that I recognize that my actions have offended and upset her," Eskin apologized on the air. "I feel awful about that, I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now."

Eskin is currently banned from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season, where the incident first took place.

"We support Audacy's decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park," the Phillies previously said in a statement when the allegations first came out earlier this month.

"The safety of our employees is paramount, and when we learned that an Aramark employee had been subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee, we immediately began an investigation, which corroborated the allegations," Aramark said in a statement. "We then worked with Audacy and the Phillies to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to protect our employee and all of the Aramark employees at Citizens Bank Park."

The Sixers followed suit shortly after. A spokesperson for the team said they do not intend to offer Eskin access to their training complex in Camden, New Jersey, until further notice. The spokesperson added that the team requested the Wells Fargo Center to deny Eskin access to games and team activities for the foreseeable future.