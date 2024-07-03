Sixers bar Howard Eskin from training facility after sports radio host's unwanted advance at Phillies game

WIP's Howard Eskin suspended from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have joined the Phillies in barring Howard Eskin from their facilities after the longtime Philadelphia sports broadcaster and radio personality allegedly made an unwanted advance toward an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park.

A 76ers spokesperson said Wednesday the team doesn't intend to allow Eskin into its training complex in Camden, New Jersey, "until further notice" and has requested Wells Fargo Center not to let Eskin in for team activities for the foreseeable future.

The Sixers are a tenant of Wells Fargo Center, with their lease expiring in 2031. The team hopes to build a new arena in Philadelphia's Market East neighborhood.

Aramark announced Tuesday night it learned one of its employees was subjected to an unwanted advance by Eskin at the ballpark. The company said it immediately began an investigation, corroborated the allegations and worked with Audacy, the parent company of 94WIP, and the Phillies to protect the employee.

In a statement, Audacy said it learned of "an unwelcome kiss by Howard Eskin towards an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park."

"The safety of our employees is paramount," Aramark said in a statement, "and when we learned that an Aramark employee had been subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee, we immediately began an investigation, which corroborated the allegations."

Eskin did not return a phone call from CBS News Philadelphia.

Audacy said Eskin will continue to be on air at WIP but not this weekend because of something unrelated to the incident at Citizens Bank Park.

The 73-year-old Eskin has been a sports media personality in Philadelphia for decades. In 1986, he helped launch WIP's first-ever sports talk show and has broadcast nearly 7,000 shows on the radio station.

Eskin has also made several stops at TV stations in Philadelphia, including two stints at KYW-TV, now CBS News Philadelphia, in 1982 and 1992. Eskin is currently a contributor to FOX29's Eagles coverage while being a sideline reporter for the Eagles on WIP.

Eskin hosts a sports talk radio show on Saturday mornings on WIP.

Eskin's son, Spike Eskin, rejoined the station earlier this year in WIP's afternoon drive slot after working as the program director of WFAN-FM in New York.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday, Spike Eskin wrote, "I do my best to a good person. Whether you like me (some) or dislike me (some as well), I will hope and expect it is based on what I do and say, and how I act. I will see you on the radio today, and the podcast late tonight. I appreciate the support, as always."