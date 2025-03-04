Watch CBS News
Local News

$10,000 reward offered for information after 2 horses killed in arson fire at illegal stable in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

$10K reward offered in search for arson suspect accused of killing 2 horses
$10K reward offered in search for arson suspect accused of killing 2 horses 00:27

A $10,000 reward is now available as authorities look to arrest and prosecute the person responsible for a fire at an illegal horse stable that killed two horses and injured others in Philadelphia last month.

The fire broke out the morning of Feb. 20 at the "pop-up" stable on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. 

Days later, authorities shared that the stable fire was likely intentionally set and released surveillance video showing a person in dark-colored clothing walking near the property. The footage is time-stamped around 7:22 a.m. and other shots from the camera show visible flames just a few minutes later.

The stable was on a property owned by the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority that had no authority to operate, officials from ACCT Philly said.

Twelve horses were rescued and are now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA and Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown. One of the horses killed was a yearling.

Anyone with information should contact the City Wide Arson Task Force at 215-783-1092.

"They now need the public's help so that the person responsible can be held accountable for setting fire to a stable with horses in the stalls, knowing they had no way out," ACCT Philly said on Facebook.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.