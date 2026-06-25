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Documents connected to missing people found in Philadelphia home in alarming discovery, sources say

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Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden,
Siafa Lewis
Siafa Lewis
Siafa Lewis anchors CBS3 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
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Siafa Lewis,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Forensic experts will be back at a home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Friday to determine if human remains were found at the property, multiple law enforcement sources said Thursday. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration responded to a home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue on Thursday afternoon for an investigation of a person who was allegedly forging government documents, according to law enforcement sources.

But inside the home, law enforcement sources said they found documents connected to missing people. 

Sources said there are signs of foul play inside the home, and they were alarmed at what investigators discovered.

A person was taken into federal custody in connection with the investigation, but their identity was not immediately available, sources said. 

Police and federal agents have been on the scene for hours on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and DEA declined to comment on the story Thursday night.

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