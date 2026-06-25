Documents connected to missing people found in Philadelphia home in alarming discovery, sources say

Forensic experts will be back at a home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Friday to determine if human remains were found at the property, multiple law enforcement sources said Thursday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration responded to a home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue on Thursday afternoon for an investigation of a person who was allegedly forging government documents, according to law enforcement sources.

But inside the home, law enforcement sources said they found documents connected to missing people.

Sources said there are signs of foul play inside the home, and they were alarmed at what investigators discovered.

A person was taken into federal custody in connection with the investigation, but their identity was not immediately available, sources said.

Police and federal agents have been on the scene for hours on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and DEA declined to comment on the story Thursday night.