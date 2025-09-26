Driver arrested after hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia sends woman to hospital, police say

One person was arrested, and a woman was injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said a woman was hit by a car in the area of the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was later arrested in the area of Levick and Walker streets.

