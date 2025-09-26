Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver arrested after hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia sends woman to hospital, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill,
CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

One person was arrested, and a woman was injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia Friday evening.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said a woman was hit by a car in the area of the 3500 block of Ryan Avenue.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver was later arrested in the area of Levick and Walker streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue