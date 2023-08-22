Corropolese Tomato Pie-flavored chip flavor wins Herr's contest

Herr's Potato Chip company holds contest to help local small businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CBS Philadelphia newsroom called it.

A tomato pie chip inspired by Corropolese Italian Bakery in Norristown won the annual Herr's Chips "Flavored by Philly" contest.

We held a taste test in our newsroom last month and the tomato pie chip was the overwhelming favorite. It was one of the top 3 contenders followed by Korean BBQ Wings flavor chips from Mike's BBQ and the Roast Pork Sandwich chips from John's Roast Pork.

The tomato pie chip brings flavor of sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese.

David G., who nominated the winning flavor, will receive a $5,000 prize and the bakery is getting a cool $10,000.

Last year, a Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavored chip took the top stop with over 11,000 votes.