Herr's introduces 3 Philadelphia restaurant-inspired chips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Herr's Chips is introducing three new local Philadelphia restaurant-inspired chips to their current snack line-up as a part of their annual "Flavored by Philly" contest.

The contest kicked off in October with nearly 1,500 submissions.

Mike's BBQ of South Philadelphia, John's Roast Pork of South Philadelphia, and Corropolese Bakery of Norristown were chosen as the three finalists to sell the chips in stores and online.

"Herr's is a brand that grew up in Philly and we remain true to our Philly roots," said Chairman and CEO of Herr's, Ed Herr.

Last year, over 11,000 chip lovers voted for their favorite Philadelphia-area-inspired chip and crowned "Long Hots & Sharp Provolone" by Ryan Reigel of Northern Liberties as the winner.

The company encourages chip lovers to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite online by Aug. 8.

The person who nominated the winning flavor will receive a $5,000 prize and the small business behind the flavor will win $10,000.