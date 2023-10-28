53rd annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta brings rowers age 14-84 to Philadelphia

53rd annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta brings rowers age 14-84 to Philadelphia

53rd annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta brings rowers age 14-84 to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 2,000 boats holding more than 8,000 competitors filled Philadelphia's Schuylkill River on Saturday for the 53rd annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta.

The age range of the rowers is wide, from 14 to 84, said Ellen Carver, President of the regatta's Board of Directors.

Some of these competitors row around the world but make a point to come to Philadelphia.

"We have some of the best competitors in rowing come to this regatta," Carver said. "If you're a novice, you can row against an elite rower."

We also caught up with Tom Babbitt, the officer in charge of the U.S. Army Women's Crew team. You can watch the interview in the video above.

Philadelphia police said there will be road closures and detours for the regatta. Kelly Drive is detoured between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green Drive.

Entrance to the regatta zone is by permit only, police said. There will be pay gates for spectators to enter into the parking areas next to Reservoir Drive.

Kelly Drive closed down Friday at 6 p.m. and will remain closed until Sunday at 8 p.m.

Check out the regatta's website at HOSR.org.