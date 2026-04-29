HBO series "Task" holding open casting for bilingual, Latino talent

As the Delco-based HBO crime drama "Task" gears up for Season 2, producers are looking for local talent to join the cast.

According to Heery-Loftus Casting, the second season will follow Agent Tom Brandis, played by Mark Ruffalo, as he "takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who's the target. Mahershala Ali will play Eddie Barnes, a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit."



The open casting call is looking for men and women who are 18 and older, Latino and bilingual (English and Spanish) for various speaking roles in the show.

Shooting for the series will take place in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, and is set to start on July 6.

Submissions are due by 12 a.m. on May 15, 2026.

All roles are paid under a SAG-AFTRA contract, but the agency encourages both union and non-union talent to apply.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Mark Ruffalo attends HBO's Task LA Screening and Panel in partnership with KCRW and The Ringer at Vidiots on September 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jesse Grant

Task was renewed for a second season shortly after the debut season finale aired in October 2025.

The series follows an FBI task force, led by Ruffalo's Brandis, as it investigates a series of armed robberies at drug houses in the Philadelphia suburbs operated by a biker gang.

Writer Brad Ingelsby, a native of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, also created the Delaware County-based hit show, "Mare of Easttown."

In November, the Pennsylvania Film Office awarded HBO a nearly $50 million tax credit through the Film Production Tax Program to produce Season 2 of "Task" in the state.

"This is the largest tax credit we've ever awarded to one show, and we're proud to support another returning series by homegrown storyteller Brad Ingelsby through the Film Production Tax Credit Program," Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi said last fall. "The Shapiro administration understands that supporting productions like TASK have a powerful impact on Pennsylvania's creative economy through the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while also giving new opportunities to local businesses in the southeastern region."

A release date for Season 2 of Task has not yet been announced.