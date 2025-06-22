Neighbors work together in Havertown, Pennsylvania, as storm cleanup and power outages continue

Neighbors work together in Delco as storm cleanup and power outages continue

More than 72 hours after Thursday's powerful storms, thousands across the Philadelphia area are still without power.

But in Havertown, a community is finding light by working together.

Sometimes the best way to lend a hand is by lending some power – and that's exactly what Andrew Izzi did.

"I just ran an extension cord to Chris' house. … He's helped me out a bunch in the past," Izzi said.

Izzi's extension cord runs from his front window across Washington Avenue to the home of his neighbor, Chris Romanelli.

"It was just a generosity thing. He didn't have to, he offered, and it was awesome," Romanelli said. "That's what I love about Havertown, it's a great community."

Thursday's storms split the block. Romanelli's side is still without power — a downed line hangs behind the homes. But just across the street, Lisa Bielli was lucky. She's on the same side of the street as Izzi.

And as she cleared up branches in her yard, she checked on neighbors and offered them support.

Help was all around.

Farther down Washington Avenue, another cord connected two homes, bridging the power divide.

Romanelli is still mostly in the dark, but thanks to his neighbors, he's managing to keep food cold — and his spirits up.

"I do have a fridge, that's the good thing," Romanelli said. "Thanks to my neighbor, I'm able to run that,"