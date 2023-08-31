Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Wawa parking lot
HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a Montgomery County Wawa parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
A 2021 Ford F-150 driven by a Philadelphia resident hit a 56-year-old woman in the lot on Bethlehem Pike and Union Pike in Hatfield.
The woman was identified as Kelly Boyd, a former resident of Sellersville, Pennsylvania. She was taken to Grandview Hospital where she later died.
Hatfield police say anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact them.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.