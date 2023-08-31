Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Wawa parking lot

NEXT Weather: Unseasonably cool, clouds moving out

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a Montgomery County Wawa parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A 2021 Ford F-150 driven by a Philadelphia resident hit a 56-year-old woman in the lot on Bethlehem Pike and Union Pike in Hatfield.

The woman was identified as Kelly Boyd, a former resident of Sellersville, Pennsylvania. She was taken to Grandview Hospital where she later died.

Hatfield police say anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact them.