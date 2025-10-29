Longtime KYW Newsradio anchor Harry Donahue dies at 77

Longtime KYW Newsradio anchor Harry Donahue died Wednesday after a bout with cancer, Audacy announced. He was 77 years old.

Donahue joined KYW Newsradio as a freelance reporter in 1974 and became an anchor in 1979, where he started a 35-year career as a morning drive and sports anchor and became one of the most recognizable voices in Philadelphia.

Donahue, a Philly native who went to St. Joseph's Prep, was also a fixture in the city's rich sports scene. He was the TV and radio voice of Temple football and basketball for more than two decades, and did play-by-play for the Philadelphia Stars, the city's USFL team, in the 1980s.

"A Philadelphia broadcasting legend, his Temple career spanned five decades, bringing the passion and pride of Temple Athletics to fans across the city and beyond," Temple wrote in a statement. "Our love and thoughts go out to the Donahue family and the Owl community."

Donahue was the host of "Inside Golf," which aired on Comcast SportsNet, and spent 15 years at NFL Films. He was also the occasional TV voice for Philadelphia Eagles' preseason games, which aired on CBS News Philadelphia at the time, Atlantic 10 basketball, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donahue was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. His reporting for his coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series victory in 1980 won him two Pennsylvania Associated Press Awards.

Donahue retired from KYW Newsradio in 2014 and is a member of the KYW Newsradio Hall of Fame.

Earlier Wednesday, another longtime Philadelphia radio host, Pierre Robert, who joined 93.3 WMMR in 1981, died.