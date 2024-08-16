Voters in Pennsylvania sound off heading into the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, voters of color in Pennsylvania are waiting to see what happens next as the campaigns race toward the White House.

Voters of color will play a critical role in who crosses the finish first in November.

According to Pew Research, Black voters are projected to account for 14% of eligible voters across the country. While Latino voters are nearly 15% reaching a new high for the 2024 general election.

"I'm excited about the convention," said Nat Yap, an Allegheny County Delegate for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Yap said he will be attending the DNC in Chicago.

"I've got a multi-racial family. My young son is of Latino ethnicity, I've got a husband, we've got a young daughter. I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity whoever they are, regardless of their backgrounds," said Yap.

Juan Gutierrez is a Republican from Pittsburgh and knows who he will be backing in November.

"Donald Trump. I'm voting for him, I support him 100%. There's no doubt in my mind I'm going to vote for him. Are there a lot of things I would change about him? A 100%, 2,000%," said Gutierrez. "I really want to see what she's [Harris] going to lay out there. Is she going to disavow Joe Biden and go completely the other direction like, not own the border situation, not own the inflation, or is she going to stick to the Joe Biden Build Back Better policy?"

The latest CBS News polling from early August shows Hispanic likely voters divided with a slight edge for Harris at 52% compared to Trump at 47%. Black likely voters are overwhelmingly for Harris at 81% compared to just 18% for Trump.

"I was born in 1966, the third of four children, and in 1966, that means I was the first of my mother's children that had a guaranteed right to vote because of the Voting Rights Act," said Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler, lead pastor for Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Center City.

Tyler is a pledged delegate for Harris. Tyler said whichever campaign can court voters of color in Pennsylvania, will have an advantage come November.

"Capturing the Black vote is absolutely critical because if you shave some of those numbers off it moves the election in another direction," said Tyler. "Black voters are uniquely situated to literally change the outcome of the 2024 election."