Kamala Harris campaign courts Black voters in Philadelphia as Donald Trump polls higher than 2020 with group

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis stopped by the Harris-Walz campaign office in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood Thursday, looking to rally voters behind the Democratic ticket.

"Are you guys fired up for Kamala Harris?" asked Davis to a small group of Black voters who cheered in response to his question.

Davis is one of several top Pennsylvania Democrats working on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket to energize Black voters in the city. State lawmakers championed Harris' policies as vice president and took aim at the Trump-Vance Republican campaign.

"To the other side of the ticket, I am a childless cat lady, a DEI hire, with a Black job," State Rep. Morgan Cephas said.

"She's the only candidate that actually has a record for delivering for Black voters. She stood up to make our communities safer. She stood up to make sure we protect real freedom by protecting a woman's right to choose," Davis said.

Both campaigns have made plays for Black voters so far in the 2024 election cycle. The latest CBS News Poll from early August shows Black voters overwhelmingly supporting Harris, 81% to 18%. And while the poll shows Harris improved on President Biden's standing with Black voters, that 18% would be a sizable jump from Trump's 2020 numbers.

Some Pennsylvania Democrats weren't buying it, especially when it came to Black men.

"Do not let social media bots tell you that our Black men are not standing 10 toes down when it comes to this ticket," Cephas said.

But Trump campaign officials believe the former president has made inroads with Black voters because of his policy stances, particularly on the economy.

"Black Americans remember this — the Trump economy put more money in their pockets, created more jobs, economic growth. That's a winning message for everybody," said Caroline Sunshine, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign.

Sunshine pointed to rallies Trump has held in areas like North Philadelphia and Detroit. But she says Trump's message to Black voters is the same as it is to all voters.

"He's going to be a president for all Americans," Sunshine said, "and his message is no different depending on which group of voters he happens to be in, whether it's a different race or different gender."