JD Vance set to appear in Philadelphia on Monday; Harris, Walz and Trump in Pa. this weekend Donald Trump rallies in Wilkes-Barre Saturday, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz kick off a swing state tour in Pittsburgh Sunday, and JD Vance campaigns in Philadelphia on Monday. Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes will be key for whoever wins the White House in November - and both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are courting the Keystone State heavily, Ross DiMattei reports.