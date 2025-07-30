Philadelphia doctor says cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are growing throughout the region

Philly doctor talks about the growing number of hand, foot and mouth disease cases in the region

A very contagious virus is making the rounds through the Philadelphia region and it's not something we hear about very often.

Doctors are seeing a growing number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease that causes painful rashes and sores.

The Memorial Park Pool in Chester was closed July 21 for a day after a child who visited the park was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease.

"Each of our centers across the Philadelphia and surrounding county area are seeing multiple cases," said Dr. Bob Czincila, medical director of Vybe urgent care.

Czincila said the contagious virus is spreading mainly in day care centers and summer camps.

"Kids are coming in with rashes that are on their fingers, on their hands, they can be on their toes and feet and then you have oral ulceration's and it makes it difficult for children, especially younger children, to eat because of how painful and how much they burn," he said. "It's not directly connected that they're touching their mouth and spreading the ulcers; it's all part of the manifestations of the virus."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it has not received any reports of outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease. That would be over three cases in one facility in a week.

The disease, which can also cause a fever, lasts for about a week, with symptoms appearing three to six days after being exposed.

"It's commonly spread through water sources because of the way it spreads. If children don't clean themselves well enough when they go to the bathroom, it's spread from the fecal oral route, so people might end up getting pool water or camp water into their mouth," said Czincila.

It can be spread by touching someone infected, plus the virus can live on surfaces for a short period of time.

"It's primarily in children, but certainly, we have adults that have younger children that may contract it from them, that come in as well too," Czincila said.

There's no treatment for hand, foot and mouth disease, only pain relief from something like acetaminophen.

Doctors said the biggest risk linked to the virus is that people, especially children, can become dehydrated because it can be difficult to eat and drink.