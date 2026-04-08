New Jersey police sergeant indicted on charges he stole meth, drugs from evidence locker

A New Jersey police sergeant was indicted on multiple charges alleging he tampered with and stole drugs from the Hammonton Police Department's evidence room.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced 47-year-old Robert Zbikowski of Hammonton was indicted on April 1, 2026, for misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, theft, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction in connection to an investigation that began in 2024.

Prosecutors said Hammonton police notified their office that Zbikowski failed a routine drug test in February of that year, and Zbikowski was suspended from the department. An investigation determined that from October 2023 until February 2024, he was suspected of tampering with multiple bags of narcotics.

An audit of the Hammonton Police Department's evidence room found methamphetamine and oxycodone had been tampered with or were missing entirely, prosecutors said.

Police investigated the case along with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Professional Standards and Accountability Unit.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Hammonton Police for more information on Zbikowski's suspension.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip on the prosecutor's office website.