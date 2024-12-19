New Jersey school district implements new technology to keep students safe. Here's how it works.

A New Jersey school district is using new state-of-the-art technology, including security cameras, door detectors and smart sensors, to protect its students and staff.

Over the last five years, the Hamilton Township School District in Mays Landing launched the new technology at its three school campuses.

The efforts include expanding the number of security cameras from 39 to 50, adding sensors to every outside door, which alerts administrators when one is propped open, and using license plate readers in parking lots.

"Anytime you're on-campus, you're probably in range of at least two different cameras to help out with our security," Colin Hickey, a school resource officer, said.

Even the one place without cameras, the restroom, has state-of-the-art protection.

On the ceilings are "HALO" devices, which can detect anything from vape pens to cigarette smoke and even words, like if someone yells, "Help!"

"It was a blind spot for us that we felt like we could leverage this new technology for," Warren Nelson, school board president, said.

Nelson said the security system proved itself last year when a teacher accidentally pressed a panic button, triggering a lockdown. He added local police were amazed by how quickly students and staff reacted.

"They practice it, and it does work," Nelson said. "I feel like we're ahead of the curve when it comes to that kind of stuff."

District leaders said a recent bond referendum and federal grants helped pay for the new technology.

"I wish we didn't have to do this. I wish we weren't here at all," Superintendent Jeff Zito said. "But I will tell you that I feel like we're doing everything that we could possibly do to keep our students safe."