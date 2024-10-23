"Witch Craft Crawl" offers Halloween-themed deals along South Philadelphia's East Passyunk Avenue

Halloween is just over a week away and South Philadelphia is helping get you into the spirit with spooky cocktails and beer specials, fall-themed dishes and discounts on witchy goods.

Wednesday night is the East Passyunk Witch Craft Crawl. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the businesses on East Passyunk Avenue and adjacent streets.

Online tickets for the event are sold out. (They went for the lucky $6.66.) But tickets can still be purchased on-site for $10.

More than 30 bars, restaurants and shops are showing off their spookiest samplings with dazzling deals.

"It's all about getting people down to celebrate the Halloween season with bars, restaurants, shops. Over 30 participating businesses with lots of Halloween goodies and witchy things to help people feel in the season," said Sarah Cowell, an organizer for the event.

The businesses include Stogie Joe's Tavern.

Its owner, Sonny Leuzzi, says it never gets old seeing families walk by his restaurant,

"All the events on Passyunk are great. It's a great street up and down, from one end to the other," Leuzzi said.

Businesses are offering seasonal cocktails, special brews, sales on everything from tarot card readings to mini tattoos and more. Check out a full list of the participants at this link on visiteastpassyunk.com.