Philadelphia couple sets Guinness World Records for oldest newlyweds

A Philadelphia couple's love connection has earned them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, are now the world's oldest newlyweds.

The couple tied the knot on May 19 after a nine-year relationship, according to Guinness World Records.

Their combined age was 202 years and 271 days.

"The pair bonded by sharing meals and participating in their retirement community's productions," said Guinness World Records. "Bernie credits his long life and happiness to reading and staying up-to-date, and Marjorie credits hers to buttermilk."

Both studied at the University of Pennsylvania at the same time. Fiterman studied to become a teacher and Littman studied to become an engineer, according to Guinness World Records.

The pair met at a senior living facility after both of their spouses passed away after more than 60 years of marriage.

According to Guinness World Records, "Bernie hit it off immediately with Marjorie when they first met at a costume party on their floor, and the romance began shortly after – they had their first date on the same day one of his great-granddaughters was born."

You're never too old to find love.