Philadelphia couple sets record for oldest newlyweds; combined age of 202 years & 271 days A Philadelphia couple's love connection has earned them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. 102-year-old Marjorie Fiterman and 100-year-old Bernie Littman are now the world's oldest newlyweds. When the couple tied the knot earlier this year, their combined age was 202 years and 271 days.