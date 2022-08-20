Group fight in Chinatown ends in gunfire, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A fight between two groups of people ends in gunfire. Police say two men were walking by 10th and Race Streets in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood when they got into a fight with a group of 6 other people around 5 a.m. Saturday.
A man was shot. He is now in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
