Group fight in Chinatown ends in gunfire, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A fight between two groups of people ends in gunfire. Police say two men were walking by 10th and Race Streets in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood when they got into a fight with a group of 6 other people around 5 a.m. Saturday.

A man was shot. He is now in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:37 AM

