Sold-out Great Chef's Event in Philadelphia raises money to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Over 800 people attended the sold-out Great Chef's Event on Saturday to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Organizers expect to pull in $400,000, and every dollar raised benefits Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

CBS Philadelphia morning anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan hosted the event.

Chef Tia Raiford came from Georgia to share a fried cheesecake. It's her 12th year participating in the event.

"We really believe in what we are doing here and the cause that we have for raising money for cancer research," Raiford said.

Philadelphia's own Shola Olunloyo participated for a third year.

"Kids are our future, and we should act on it," Olunloyo said.

Gavin Springsteen, a 7-year-old from Rock Island, IL, is currently undergoing cancer treatment at CHOP for stage four neuroblastoma. It's the same type of cancer Alex Scott fought before passing away in 2004. During her life, Alex Scott started a movement that has raised more than $300 million for pediatric cancer research and resources for families going through the same journey.

The Springsteen family was invited to Saturday's event, and Gavin's father, Michael, said they are grateful for the help they receive from the foundation.

"I couldn't sum up in a couple sentences how critical they are," Michael Springsteen said. "The stresses of dealing with this disease are enough, and these foundations really step up to the plate and handle so many things."

Alex Scott's mother, Liz, said the entire event felt "celebratory."

"This is really about all the kids," she said. "Alex was the inspiration, but we're doing this for other kids."