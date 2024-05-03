CBS Philadelphia presents the 18th annual "Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope" telethon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS Philadelphia will present the 18th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon - a full day of fundraising for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) on Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tune in to CBS Philadelphia on June 20 to learn more about Alex and the children affected by childhood cancer. The telethon will include stories from families affected by childhood cancer, researchers, your favorite CBS personalities and a special about the life and inspiration of Alex Scott and how her legacy is helping other families.

Viewers can also help make a difference by lending their support in the form of donations to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

On the day of the telethon, donations can be made by calling (866) 333-1213, texting the code CBSAlex to 44321 or visiting the website CBSPhiladelphia.com/alex. You can also make a donation now by scanning the QR code below.

Thanks to our community and partners, more than $7 million was raised in 2023. The event has raised more than $54 million since it began in 2007.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.