Hundreds of foodies flock to South Philadelphia to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Hundreds of foodies flock to Great Chefs Event in South Philly to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Over 700 food lovers gathered at the Navy Yard on Saturday for a sold-out culinary event with a mission: fighting childhood cancer.

The Great Chefs Event, benefiting the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, featured more than 40 top chefs from 16 states and Canada.

The annual fundraiser supports pediatric cancer research and resources for families affected by the disease. CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Wakisha Bailey emceed the event.

Chef Cesare Casella, a New York restaurateur originally from Tuscany, Italy, has participated in the event for decades.

"I'm still coming because it's a great occasion, it's a great organization, he said. "I am very happy to be part."

Jeff Michaud, of Philadelphia's Osteria, is another longtime supporter.

"Most of these chefs I've known for 20 years. We've seen each other grow up in the business — we've helped each other in the business," Michaud said. "It's such a small knit community, they're all like brothers and sisters."

The event honors the legacy of Alex Scott, who raised millions for cancer research through lemonade stands before passing away in 2004. Last year alone, organizers say the Great Chefs Event raised over $550,000.

Funds are raised through ticket sales, merchandise, a raffle and a silent auction. Among the auction donors this year were Kristen Kidd and David Weir. The couple co-owns a Montgomery County photo studio, Lux Summit, and they donated a photo session.

"Cancer research is so important," Kidd said.

Weir, who receives blood transfusions every three weeks for a rare condition called Diamond-Blackfan anemia, said he once shared a treatment space with Alex Scott.

"When I was a child, I actually used to get blood transfusions next to Alex when she was getting her chemotherapy," he said.

Other families came to teach their children the value of compassion.

"Adults can get this disease, kids can get it and it affects everyone differently," said Elizabeth Thomas, who came with her husband and two young daughters. "That's why, since we are so lucky to be healthy, we should be raising the money to help find a cure."