18th annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon raises more than $7.3 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia's 18th annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon raised a record-breaking $7.3 million on Thursday for the fight against childhood cancer.

A grand total of $7,317,930 was raised, which is more than the previous record in 2023 at $7.1 million.

At the CBS Philadelphia studios, the Great Hall was transformed as we had an army of volunteers taking donations and honoring the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all.

Alex's parents, Liz and Jay Scott, joined us to spearhead the effort.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.