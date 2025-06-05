How the annual Great Chefs Event in Philadelphia aims to "really change the world"

Dozens of renowned chefs from across the country will gather this weekend at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia for the Great Chefs Event, a culinary celebration benefiting the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds cutting-edge research and supports families affected by childhood cancer.

Among the star-studded lineup is Chef Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya, whose soulful Southern Thai dishes add both flavor and feeling to the cause.

"We can really change the world by doing good," Suntaranon said. "We just focus on one thing — to honor Alex and her dream."

The Great Chefs Event has become a signature moment on Philadelphia's culinary calendar, blending gourmet plates with a powerful purpose. More than 40 chefs donate their time, ingredients and talent to raise funds that directly support pediatric cancer research and support programs for families in treatment.

Alexandra "Alex" Scott started Alex's Lemonade Stand after she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 4 years old. Her goal: Raise money to find cures for children with cancer.

By the time Alex died at the age of 8, she had raised more than $1 million. Her legacy lives on through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, and the Great Chefs Event that's now in its 18th year.

Now, her legacy lives on through events like these, where every bite tells a story and every donation brings researchers one step closer to a cure.

In the past, Great Chefs has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support pediatric cancer research and families in need.

The event is sold out, but you can still make a donation to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.