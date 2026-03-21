Philadelphia travelers react after Trump suggests using ICE agents at airports to assist TSA

As Transportation Security Administration officers continue working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is suggesting a new approach to airport security.

In a social media post, President Trump said that if Congress does not immediately pass a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, he would move Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into airports to handle security.

At Philadelphia International Airport, some travelers questioned whether ICE agents would be equipped to take on airport security roles.

"I think having ICE agents wouldn't be appropriate," Savannah Sorowice said.

One airport worker said they feel ICE agents would be more than qualified to help.

Lamar Weaver, who was traveling to Cincinnati, raised concerns about training and preparedness.

"Are they going to handle it the way it's supposed to be handled?" Weaver said. "Do they have the emotional intelligence to do it the way it's supposed to be done?"

Weaver said the issue hits close to home.

"I have a godmother that works in TSA, so I know firsthand the things that happen or the downfalls that happen when they're not paid," Weaver said.

DeMarcus Davis, who was traveling to Puerto Rico, said he supports the idea.

"If it's making America safe, why not?" Davis said. "Any help is better than no help."

Trump has not outlined what specific roles ICE agents would take on at airports, but said they would be prepared to arrest people who are in the country illegally.

Cinderella Rivenburg, who was flying to Tokyo, said her concerns go beyond logistics.

"It is a bit scary because a lot of the news that we hear about ICE is very frightening," Rivenburg said.

"Ice agents here would cause a very stressful traveling environment that wouldn't lead to better lines, smoother efficiency," Dan Levine said.

For now, there are no announced changes to airport security operations. A spokesperson for PHL directed CBS News Philadelphia to DHS for comment. DHS has not yet responded.