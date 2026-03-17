Philadelphia International Airport to close additional security checkpoints as partial shutdown drags on

Additional security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport are set to close starting Wednesday as a partial government shutdown affecting TSA drags on.

The checkpoints at Terminals A-West and F will close starting Wednesday, in addition to Terminal C, which is already closed, according to PHL.

TSA PreCheck will be available at Terminals A-East and D/E, the airport website says.

The checkpoint in Terminal C closed last week because the partial government shutdown was affecting Transportation Security Administration staffing. PHL said at the time that officials hoped closing the checkpoint would allow TSA agents to fill staffing holes in other terminals.

The closures come as the partial government shutdown continues to affect the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

Roughly 50,000 TSA officers are being required to work without pay during the Department of Homeland Security funding lapse that began Feb. 14. Affected workers missed their first full paychecks Friday.

TSA absences have surged during the partial shutdown, and more than 350 officers have quit, according to internal TSA statistics obtained exclusively by CBS News. Staffing issues have caused long lines at airport security around the country.

In a post on social media, Philadelphia International Airport said people flying from A-West should use the A-East checkpoint. Those flying from Terminal C should use the checkpoint in Terminal B. Travelers flying from Terminal F should use the D/E checkpoint.

These are the hours for the remaining terminals:

Terminal A-East: 4:15 a.m.–10:15 p.m. (PreCheck will close at 6:30 p.m.)

Terminal B: 3:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Terminal D/E: 3 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

The airport recommends travelers arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3.5 hours early for international flights. All terminals remain connected past security, and travelers can access any gate from any open checkpoint, according to PHL.

Anyone heading to the airport during this partial government shutdown can check TSA wait times at PHL and check their flight status.