Shaprio's first executive order opens 92% of state government jobs to applicants without 4-year degrees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, announcing that 92% of state government jobs won't require a four-year college degree.

The executive order means that effective immediately, about 65,000 jobs don't require a degree. A new website shows over 500 job postings that Pennsylvanians can apply for even if they didn't graduate from a four-year college.

"Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed. They should get to decide what's best for them – whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce – not have that decided for them," Shapiro said.

The newly-inaugurated governor said he wants all Pennsylvanians to be able to apply for a job with the commonwealth. He also ordered the remaining 8% of jobs that do require degrees to be reviewed.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, more than 7 million Pennsylvanians don't have a four-year degree.

Shapiro has promised to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training and career and technical education.

Executive orders have been a source of tension in recent years between Democrats and Republican legislative leaders. But this one got a warm welcome from at least one key GOP leader.

"Governor Shapiro's Executive Order to expand employment opportunities for positions throughout state government is a step in the right direction," Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman said in a statement to CBS News. "The Senate Republican Caucus is committed to prioritizing the advancement of legislative initiatives this session which focus on building a strong and robust workforce across our Commonwealth."