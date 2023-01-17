Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th Governor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania will enter a new chapter today as Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th Governor.

Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as Governor at Noon today, with the final preparations for his inauguration made last night at the state Capitol.

Shapiro, the state's two-term Attorney general has remained in that role until today.

In the midterm elections, Shapiro scored a 14% win over Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.

The governor-elect has been navigating the massive task of sorting through what is likely to be thousands of applications to fill top posts in his administration.

Shapiro has promised a smooth Democrat-to-Democrat transition.

He has been split with Governor Tom Wolf on several policies, including Wolf's top climate change priority to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to impose carbon pricing.

Shapiro has emphasized that there will be differences between his administration and Wolf's.

"We have an agenda that is focused on meeting the needs of the good people of Pennsylvania things that I think is really bipartisan, investing in our public schools, public safety, growing our economy, and protecting our freedoms," Shapiro said. "These are things that I've heard from Republicans and Democrats alike, not just across Pennsylvania, but in the legislature."

Pittsburgh will play a part in today's inauguration, as well.

Governor-elect Shapiro will take the oath of office with three bibles, one being a Hebrew bible from the Tree of Life congregation.

Also, the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus will perform at the ceremony.

Then, at the inaugural celebration in Lancaster County, Wiz Khalifa will perform.

State government employees will have the day off today to reduce traffic and free up parking for the inauguration, which will take place outside the Capitol East Wing along Commonwealth Avenue.

Austin Davis will also be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor this morning. He's from McKeesport and will make history as the first Black man elected to the second highest office in Pennsylvania.

You can watch the historic inauguration of Shapiro and Davis live on CBS News Pittsburgh. The ceremonies are expected to get underway at 10 a.m.

