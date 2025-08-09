Gloucester Township says new ordinance could hold parents accountable if children break the law
A new ordinance was recently passed in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, holding parents and guardians legally accountable if they fail to stop their child from breaking the law.
The Gloucester Township Council passed the ordinance on July 28, and police shared the news about the ordinance over social media on Thursday. The ordinance was introduced in July after past public events, including the 2024 Gloucester Township Day and Drone Show, were heavily disrupted by unruly juveniles.
There are 28 offenses, ranging from felonies to minor infractions, that could make parents, legal guardians and caretakers of children under 18 years old legally liable if committed by a juvenile.
If a child is found guilty of any of the offenses multiple times in juvenile court, their parent or guardian could face up to 90 days in prison or be fined up to $2,000.
Offenses that fall under the Gloucester Township ordinance
- A felony, high misdemeanor, misdemeanor, or other offense
- Violation of any penal law or municipal ordinance
- Any act or offense for which he or she could be prosecuted in the method partaking of the nature of a criminal action or proceeding
- Being a disorderly person
- Habitual vagrancy
- Incorrigibility
- Immorality
- Knowingly associating with thieves or vicious or immoral people
- Growing up in idleness or delinquency
- Knowingly visiting gambling places, or patronizing other places or establishments, his or her admission to which constitutes a violation of the law
- Idly roaming the streets at night
- Habitual truancy from school
- Deportment endangering the morals, health, or general welfare of said child
- Including any and all state statutes under Title 39 of the Motor Vehicle Act as to violations in the operation and use of a motor vehicle, but not including violations for parking
- Sale and use of narcotics or other drugs
- Defacing the property of another, including graffiti
- Destroying any property of another
- Mugging
- Assaults
- Assaults and battery
- Loitering in groups of three or more on any public streets, highways, or alleys
- Loitering, destruction or defacing of public property owned by the governments of the township, county or state
- Destruction of playground equipment and public parks
- Consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public street
- Drunkenness
- Begging
- Lack of supervision by a parent, legal guardian or other person having the care or custody of a minor child under the age of 18
- Indecent exposure