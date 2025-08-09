Gloucester Township says new ordinance could hold parents accountable if children break the law

A new ordinance was recently passed in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, holding parents and guardians legally accountable if they fail to stop their child from breaking the law.

The Gloucester Township Council passed the ordinance on July 28, and police shared the news about the ordinance over social media on Thursday. The ordinance was introduced in July after past public events, including the 2024 Gloucester Township Day and Drone Show, were heavily disrupted by unruly juveniles.

There are 28 offenses, ranging from felonies to minor infractions, that could make parents, legal guardians and caretakers of children under 18 years old legally liable if committed by a juvenile.

If a child is found guilty of any of the offenses multiple times in juvenile court, their parent or guardian could face up to 90 days in prison or be fined up to $2,000.

Offenses that fall under the Gloucester Township ordinance

A felony, high misdemeanor, misdemeanor, or other offense

Violation of any penal law or municipal ordinance

Any act or offense for which he or she could be prosecuted in the method partaking of the nature of a criminal action or proceeding

Being a disorderly person

Habitual vagrancy

Incorrigibility

Immorality

Knowingly associating with thieves or vicious or immoral people

Growing up in idleness or delinquency

Knowingly visiting gambling places, or patronizing other places or establishments, his or her admission to which constitutes a violation of the law

Idly roaming the streets at night

Habitual truancy from school

Deportment endangering the morals, health, or general welfare of said child

Including any and all state statutes under Title 39 of the Motor Vehicle Act as to violations in the operation and use of a motor vehicle, but not including violations for parking

Sale and use of narcotics or other drugs

Defacing the property of another, including graffiti

Destroying any property of another

Mugging

Assaults

Assaults and battery

Loitering in groups of three or more on any public streets, highways, or alleys

Loitering, destruction or defacing of public property owned by the governments of the township, county or state

Destruction of playground equipment and public parks

Consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public street

Drunkenness

Begging

Lack of supervision by a parent, legal guardian or other person having the care or custody of a minor child under the age of 18

Indecent exposure