Police release photos of suspect they say tried to hit officer at Gloucester Township Day

Police looking to identify suspect they say hit an officer at unruly Gloucester Township Day event

Police looking to identify suspect they say hit an officer at unruly Gloucester Township Day event

Police looking to identify suspect they say hit an officer at unruly Gloucester Township Day event

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township police released photos Wednesday of a person they say attempted to hit an officer as they tried to disperse a chaotic crowd over the weekend.

The suspect in new photos shared by the department is accused of trying to hit an officer with a closed fist and ignoring commands from police to leave the scene.

Suspect wanted by the Gloucester Township Police Department for fights at Gloucester Township Day Gloucester Township Police Department

Sunday, police said hundreds of mostly young people had gathered near the Gloucester Township Day event at Veterans Park on June 1, and a series of fights broke out once the group moved to a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Police said the pictured individual was sprayed with pepper spray but able to run from officers into the crowd.

"This suspect is one of MANY we'll be featuring in the upcoming weeks," the department said in a press release.

Suspect wanted by the Gloucester Township Police Department for fights at Gloucester Township Day Gloucester Township Police

Ten teenagers and two adults were arrested on the night of the unrest, which took several hours to bring under control, police said over the weekend.

One 13-year-old, four 15-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct before being released to their guardians, according to police. Along with the teens, two adults were arrested during the chaos, including an 18-year-old and a 33-year-old man from Camden, who police said rode his bike into a crowd of officers and knocked one GTPD officer to the ground.

Police said they believed most of the teenagers and young people involved in the fights were not from Gloucester Township and had been dropped off at the event.