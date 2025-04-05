New Jersey community celebration postponed after police notified about threats of violent activity

A summertime community celebration in South Jersey was postponed after law enforcement officers discovered threats of violent activity were being shared on social media.

The Gloucester Township Day Scholarship Committee broke the news to the community on Thursday, saying that the 2025 Gloucester Township Day, which was scheduled for June 7, has been rescheduled until further notice.

The committee said the decision to postpone the celebration was made after Gloucester Township police were notified about social media posts containing "credible threats of unlawful and violent activity."

"Gloucester Township Day is a beloved tradition that brings our community together in celebration. However, we must take all potential threats seriously," Mayor of Gloucester Township, David Mayer, said. "Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of all in mind, we are postponing this year's event until a later date."

Last year's Gloucester Township Day took a turn when 10 teenagers and two adults were arrested after multiple fights broke out.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said the problems at the 2024 event began when at least 500 teenagers and young adults arrived at Veterans Park ahead of the event's drone show.

Police said large groups began fighting each other and running through the crowd at the summertime celebration. To protect families at the park, officers moved the large group of teenagers and young adults to The Marketplace, a shopping center across from the park on Chews Landing Road, where multiple fights continued to break out.

"Right in front of the officers, they didn't care. They start fighting, violently fighting," Harkins said last year. "Our officers interjected themselves heroically to keep them from getting hurt."

In total, 10 teenagers, one 13-year-old, four 15-year-olds, three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct before being released to their guardians, police said. Along with the teens, two adults were arrested during the chaos, including an 18-year-old and a 33-year-old man from Camden, who police said rode his bike into a crowd of officers and knocked one GTPD officer to the ground.

In total, 68 GTPD officers were assigned or responded to the chaos at the 2024 Gloucester Township Day, along with at least 30 mutual aid officers from Camden County and Deptford Township. Police also said that a countywide EMS Task Force was called to bring more EMS resources to the scene, and the Gloucester Township Police Special Response Team also responded.

Police previously said they believe most of the people involved in the fights were not from Gloucester Township and had been dropped off at the event.