Teens, parents charged for roles in car burglaries in Gloucester City, New Jersey

3 teens, parents charged in series of car burglaries in New Jersey

3 teens, parents charged in series of car burglaries in New Jersey

3 teens, parents charged in series of car burglaries in New Jersey

Three teenagers and some of their parents are facing charges for their roles in a series of car burglaries in Camden County, New Jersey, according to police.

The Gloucester City Police Department said the burglaries happened over the weekend in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with 28 offenses, including burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of stolen credit/debit cards.

The 19-year-old had active warrants and was turned over to the Camden County Metro Police Department, police said.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old from Camden were arrested, given ankle monitors and released, police said.

Police said their parents were charged for failing to supervise their children.

Police are encouraging Highland Park residents to check their cars and report any missing property.