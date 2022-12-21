Watch CBS News
Gisele Barreto Fetterman named 2022 Media Person of the Year

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the second lady of Pennsylvania, was named AL DÍA News' 2022 Media Person of the Year.

The Brazilian-born American graced the final print for the year of the Philadelphia-based multilingual and multicultural media organization.

In a tweet Tuesday, the CEO calls the wife of Senator-elect John Fetterman, "the extraordinary woman behind the victory in a national race for control of the U.S. Senate."

Barreto Fetterman brought Santa Clause to kids in Braddock last week with the help of Good PGH Partner and Fred Rogers Productions.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 10:07 PM

