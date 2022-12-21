Gisele Barreto Fetterman named 2022 Media Person of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the second lady of Pennsylvania, was named AL DÍA News' 2022 Media Person of the Year.

The Brazilian-born American graced the final print for the year of the Philadelphia-based multilingual and multicultural media organization.

In a tweet Tuesday, the CEO calls the wife of Senator-elect John Fetterman, "the extraordinary woman behind the victory in a national race for control of the U.S. Senate."

All sorts of speechless, overwhelmed and humbled. 🥹❤️ https://t.co/ioojXf6GbZ — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) December 20, 2022

Barreto Fetterman brought Santa Clause to kids in Braddock last week with the help of Good PGH Partner and Fred Rogers Productions.