George Washington High School's cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend Nationals in Dallas

Local cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend high school Nationals in Dallas

Local cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend high school Nationals in Dallas

Local cheer team hopes to raise enough money to attend high school Nationals in Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local Philadelphia high school cheer team is advancing to Nationals in Dallas next year if they raise enough money to get there. In this week's Focusing on the Future, CBS3's Wakisha Bailey introduces us to the squad who could use some community cheer.

The George Washington High School cheer team is fierce, aggressive and winners. They put the Philadelphia School District on the map, winning the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Co-ed Division for three consecutive years.

"They said, 'George Washington, why aren't you on the national level? Why aren't you competing in the UCA or NCA high school division," Michele Sorkin-Socki, the head coach of George Washington, said.

Sorkin–Socki says that could soon change if they can raise about $30,000.

Sorkin-Socki, a George Washington alumna, has been teaching cheer and dance routines for 20 years.

"Lets do it," Sorkin-Socki said. "Why are we denying our kids an opportunity? The suburbs go forever, the Catholic Leagues in Philadelphia go and they've been going for years."

"We were the underdogs and now it's time to show again the nation what the School District of Philadelphia is about and bring our kids out there to be seen," Veronica Hayes said.

Hayes, also a head coach, joined the squad six years ago. Together, these two say cheer goes beyond the sidelines. And the cheer captains say they're ready for competition.

"We are going to nationals, just like we are making history, so it's very important," Admaris Lopez, a cheer captain said.

"We've worked so hard," Irsida Kola, another cheer captain said. "Us and the coaches and all the work we've put in. We deserve this."

George Washington will be the first team in the Philadelphia Public League to compete at the National Cheerleaders Association in Dallas if they can raise the money by November.

"That includes hotel accommodations, it includes airfare, it includes apparel, it includes practice sites, it includes food for the kids, it includes everything," Sorkin-Socki said.

On Wednesday Sept. 7, the George Washington cheerleading team is partnering with Chipotle to host a fundraiser.

Click here to support the cheer team.

Know an outstanding high school senior that deserves recognition? Let us know by completing the form below and we may select the student to be featured in our "Focusing on the Future" series.