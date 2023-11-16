NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A football program at a Bucks County school has suddenly been discontinued.

In a letter to parents, the George School in Newtown said it was cutting its football program effective immediately.

MacAdoo Harrison-Dixon, the team's head coach, said on Facebook that the decision was not reached lightly and various factors went into it, including financial considerations and resource allocation.

"My staff and I want to express our gratitude for the commitment and effort you have poured into the program. The memories created, friendships forged, and skills developed on the field are invaluable, and we recognize the significance of this chapter coming to a close," Harrison-Dixon wrote. "Although the football program is ending, I encourage you to carry the lessons learned, teamwork, and sportsmanship into your future endeavors. I understand that this news may elicit a range of emotions, and my staff and I are here to support each of you during this transition."

School officials released a statement to CBS News Philadelphia that said, in part, "Building a consistently competitive football team that meets our criteria for health and safety requires an allocation of resources that disrupts the equitable distribution of resources across all our programs, from arts to athletics and above all -- academics."