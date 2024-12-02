Gaudreau family joins fundraising effort for South Jersey school's adaptive playground

One Gloucester County school's effort to raise money for an adaptive playground has become an incredibly personal mission for the family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. This Giving Tuesday, the Gaudreaus are hoping to turn the school's dream into reality in honor of their sons.

"There's nothing that can bring the boys back, but if they can help build this playground, we thought they would be so happy," John and Matthew's mother, Jane Gaudreau, said.

Gaudreau has worked at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey, for more than 40 years and remembers fondly days spent at the school with her sons Johnny and Matthew.

"They played hockey and soccer, but during the spring they didn't play a sport," Gaudreau recalled. "And I would go pick them up on my lunch hour when they were done with school, and they would come back, and they would volunteer."

ADS is a second family for the Gaudreaus. Jane's brother attended the special education school. Her mother worked there. Jane and her oldest daughter still work there. Now, after Johnny and Matthew's tragic deaths, the Gaudreau family wants to honor their memory by helping the school build its long-desired adaptive playground.

"They really truly loved kids, and they loved ADS, so we said this would be a perfect opportunity," Gaudreau said.

ADS is a nonprofit school serving more than 135 students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The school's current playground is old, run down and isn't accessible to all. A new playground would feature adaptive swings, sensory tables and ramps.

"It's really touching, and I'm really appreciative of her and her family right now," ADS Executive Director Michele McCloskey said.

The Gaudreau family has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the project. A Giving Tuesday campaign is the next step.

They have a long way to go, but school leaders are hoping to break ground in the spring.

"And we hope to make this project a community build," McCloskey said. "We hope to enlist anyone that would like to support us and help us build this playground as well."

Building an adaptive playground has been years in the making for ADS. The school has raised just $160,000 of the $600,000 needed.

Gaudreau said fundraising for this project has helped during this most difficult time.

"It's helped us with our grief so much to be able to honor the boys legacies, because this is exactly what they would have wanted," Gaudreau said. "This is exactly what they would have done. And I know they'd be looking down when the kids are out there playing, and that will give so much joy to my husband and my daughters, and John and Matty's wife, and later on their children."

John and Matthew Gaudreau, two beloved South Jersey hockey players, were killed by a suspected drunk driver on Aug. 29. The brothers were struck while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, on the night before their sister's wedding.

To help build ADS' adaptive playground, you can visit the school's website or text ADS24 to 53-555.