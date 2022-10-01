Watch CBS News
Gas prices drop in New Jersey, rise substantially across the nation

By CBS3 Staff

/ AP

TRENTON, N.J. (AP/CBS) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices.

Drivers in New Jersey are getting a little bit of a break at the gas pumps. The state's gas tax will decrease by 1 cent per gallon starting Saturday. Forty-one cents from every gallon of gas will still go to taxes.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, an increase of 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

"If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

