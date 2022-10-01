Gas prices drop in New Jersey, rise substantially across the nation

Gas prices dropped in New Jersey, rose substantially across the nation

Gas prices dropped in New Jersey, rose substantially across the nation

Gas prices dropped in New Jersey, rose substantially across the nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP/CBS) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices.

Drivers in New Jersey are getting a little bit of a break at the gas pumps. The state's gas tax will decrease by 1 cent per gallon starting Saturday. Forty-one cents from every gallon of gas will still go to taxes.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, an increase of 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

"If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.