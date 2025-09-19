Actor Gary Busey sentenced to probation after admitting to misconduct at N.J. horror movie convention

Gary Busey sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in sexual misconduct case in South Jersey

Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation in New Jersey after admitting to inappropriately touching a fan at a 2022 horror movie convention.

The 81-year-old appeared virtually before a Camden County judge on Thursday.

Busey pleaded guilty in August to one count of criminal sexual contact. He had been accused of inappropriate touching by multiple women who attended the Monster Mania Convention in 2022 at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, minutes outside of Philadelphia.

Busey's manager told the AP in August that Busey admitted to touching a woman's buttocks "over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op."

Body camera video from Cherry Hill police showed multiple officers questioning Busey after the department received reports of inappropriate touching at the convention. The convention posted on Facebook that it was working with law enforcement on an investigation into an alleged incident, and that a celebrity guest was removed and instructed not to return, following a complaint from attendees.

In the sentencing proceeding before Judge Gwendolyn Blue, Busey's attorney Blair R. Zwillman requested a monetary penalty only, saying Busey had health problems, including early dementia and mobility issues.

Busey is probably best known for playing Buddy Holly in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story," with other supporting roles in films like "Predator 2" and "Lethal Weapon." He also worked as a voice actor in multiple video game series, including "Grand Theft Auto" and "Hitman".