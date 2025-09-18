Gary Busey sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in sexual misconduct case in South Jersey Actor Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact stemming from an incident at the South Jersey Horror Convention in 2022. The now 81-year-old appeared virtually in his court hearing. His sentence comes after a defense attorney requested a monetary fine only, citing health problems for Busey that include early dementia and mobility problems.