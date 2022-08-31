Cherry Hill police release body camera video of questioning of Gary Busey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cherry Hill Police Department released some of the body camera video Wednesday of when officers were called to the DoubleTree to speak with actor Gary Busey about reports of him inappropriately touching at least three women.

Officers questioned Busey about what happened between him and the women as they were getting their photo taken with him at the Monster-Mania Con on the weekend of Aug. 13.

The females claimed he touched them inappropriately and made inappropriate comments.

Busey was issued a summons on a handful of charges including criminal sexual contact.

He was slated to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was canceled.