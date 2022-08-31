Watch CBS News
Crime

Cherry Hill police release body camera video of questioning of Gary Busey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cherry Hill police release body cam video of questioning of actor Gary Busey
Cherry Hill police release body cam video of questioning of actor Gary Busey 00:32

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cherry Hill Police Department released some of the body camera video Wednesday of when officers were called to the DoubleTree to speak with actor Gary Busey about reports of him inappropriately touching at least three women.

Officers questioned Busey about what happened between him and the women as they were getting their photo taken with him at the Monster-Mania Con on the weekend of Aug. 13.

The females claimed he touched them inappropriately and made inappropriate comments.

Busey was issued a summons on a handful of charges including criminal sexual contact.

He was slated to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was canceled.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.