Game Show Marathon at La Salle raises money for Child's Play

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Game Show Marathon is taking over the studio at La Salle University this weekend to raise money for the charity Child's Play, which donates toys and games to children's hospitals.

Christian Carrion co-founded the event and will join CBS News Philadelphia at 9 a.m. to discuss what the marathon entails. Carrion runs the event with three other friends.

Game Show Marathon is a 24-hour fundraising event. It began in 2012 on the campus of Southern Connecticut University, raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The marathon has raised money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute and ACS in the past.

This year's marathon at La Salle University is Saturday and will run for 24 hours.

The event will be live-streamed on its website, which will also have information on how to donate.